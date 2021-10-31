Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
