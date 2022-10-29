 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

