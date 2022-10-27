Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degr…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and v…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degr…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecast…