Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degr…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and v…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow'…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecast…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s t…