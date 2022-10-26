Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.