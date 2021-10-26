Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.