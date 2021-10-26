 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News