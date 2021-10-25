It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 d…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The for…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carl…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showi…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see…