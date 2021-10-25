 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News