Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.