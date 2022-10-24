Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 5…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisl…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Toda…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s t…