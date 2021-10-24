Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
