Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.