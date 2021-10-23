Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle ar…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The for…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…