Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle are…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 5…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Toda…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle…