Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.