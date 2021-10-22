Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle ar…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The for…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Th…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…