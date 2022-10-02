Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.