Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
