Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.