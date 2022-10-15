Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.