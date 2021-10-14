 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News