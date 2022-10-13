 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

