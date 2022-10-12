Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
