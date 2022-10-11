Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.