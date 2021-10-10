Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
