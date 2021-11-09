 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

