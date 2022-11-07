Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
