Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
