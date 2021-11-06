Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
