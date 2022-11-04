Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
