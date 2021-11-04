Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
