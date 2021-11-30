 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

