 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News