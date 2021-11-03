Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
