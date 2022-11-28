Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 de…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the C…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We wil…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…