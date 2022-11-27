Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
