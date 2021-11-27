 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News