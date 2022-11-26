Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.