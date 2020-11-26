Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.