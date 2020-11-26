 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News