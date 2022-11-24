 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

