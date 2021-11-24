 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

