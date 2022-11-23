Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
