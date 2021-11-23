 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News