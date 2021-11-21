 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

