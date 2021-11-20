The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We wil…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's…