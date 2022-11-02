Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
