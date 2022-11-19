The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
