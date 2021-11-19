 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

