Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.