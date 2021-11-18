Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 5…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We wil…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Coo…