Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a ha…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Coo…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.