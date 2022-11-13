Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool tem…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mo…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a b…