Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.