Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.